Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square

Ukraine Is Winning | Ken Harbaugh Joins The Strategy Session

The Ukrainian resistance has lessons for America.
The Ken Harbaugh Show's avatar
Stuart Stevens's avatar
The Ken Harbaugh Show and Stuart Stevens
Jul 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Ukraine is winning. Full stop. Some reporting puts Russian casualties at 30,000 … per month. Former Navy pilot Ken Harbaugh told Stuart Stevens that life expectancy for Russians at the front line is measured in minutes.

Share

Ken Harbaugh has seen it firsthand. His coverage of the war has taken him deep into the fighting, where he’s met some of the brave men and women of the Ukrainian resistance. He joined Stuart to talk about that resistance and his latest article for The Atlantic.

Watch his acclaimed documentary below.

Give to Lincoln Square

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Lincoln Square to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture