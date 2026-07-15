Ukraine Is Winning | Ken Harbaugh Joins The Strategy Session

Ukraine is winning. Full stop. Some reporting puts Russian casualties at 30,000 … per month. Former Navy pilot Ken Harbaugh told Stuart Stevens that life expectancy for Russians at the front line is measured in minutes.

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Ken Harbaugh has seen it firsthand. His coverage of the war has taken him deep into the fighting, where he’s met some of the brave men and women of the Ukrainian resistance. He joined Stuart to talk about that resistance and his latest article for The Atlantic.

Watch his acclaimed documentary below.

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