ICE’s Rising Death Toll & Todd Blanche in Pole Position? | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas

Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath of It's the Democracy, Stupid examined a string of deadly ICE encounters and the protests that have followed. AOC has noted: as the ICE budget grows, so, too, does their death toll. Susan and Edwin also discussed how the Trump administration could use this unrest as justification for a larger security crackdown heading into the fall elections.

They also discussed Donald Trump’s nomination of former personal attorney Todd Blanche for attorney general as the Senate confirmation hearings are this week. Blanche’s independence is the biggest question, considering his role in defending Trump and how he’s handled the Epstein files. Ultimately, the nomination reflects Trump’s continued effort to install loyalists in key positions.

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Check out more with Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath now on Lincoln Square.

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