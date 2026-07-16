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Trump's New Banking Scheme: A Deep Dive | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Kait Justice, Downwind of Truth

Would you invest in a bank connected to Trump without any safety net?
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Frank Figliuzzi and Kait Justice
Jul 16, 2026
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We are at the dawn of a new digital currency era. And on the eve of his second inauguration, Donald Trump entered into the world of crypto, which has sent up countless red flags of corruption and conflicts of interest.

Now, Trump has his eye on another digital currency project that is every bit as alarming as his crypto ventures.

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Kait Justice, who writes Downwind Of Truth on Substack, looked into Trump’s recent financial releases and found some numbers that didn’t quite add up. In the filings, she noticed links WLTC Holdings, a firm linked to several members of this administration. It’s filing for a charter to be its own bank — with none of the protections banks in this country provide to their customers.

Seems totally above board.

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But it’s not too late. You have until July 24 to write to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to express your concerns before the Trump Administration takes action. Be sure to make your voice heard right here.

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