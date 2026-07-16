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Questions Todd Blanche Must Answer | Six Questions with Steven Beshcloss & Glenn Kirschner

“Nobody said cleaning up after an aspiring dictator was going to be easy.”
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Steven Beschloss and Glenn Kirschner
Jul 16, 2026
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Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner spent thirty years inside the Department of Justice, serving under every president from Reagan to Trump. This week, he joins Steven Beschloss to sort through what he calls “this stunningly lawless period in our history,” and to make the case that the damage, however deep, is not beyond repair.

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Kirschner has been one of the most eloquent and outspoken critics of the Trump regime’s most egregious abuses of the law: the vindictive prosecutions of James Comey and Letitia James that “went down in flames” and a DOJ hollowed out by fear under acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Kirschner also goes through Blanche’s most disqualifying act of all — sitting down with Ghislaine Maxwell and, in Kirschner’s words, aligning himself “with a convicted sex trafficker.”

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In this episode, Kirschner breaks down the current state of justice in America, and lays out specific reforms, like an enforceable code of ethics, real investigations with real results, and even a possible expansion of the Supreme Court.

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