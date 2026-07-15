Trump Renews War Crimes Threat in Iran | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

The MOU that many of us once called worthless turned out to be, well, actually worthless. America is at war again, or still, however you want to look at it. Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones believes this is potentially a forever war at best and a full-on quagmire at worst.

But if you’re a fan of Anchor Watch, you know that he’s been saying this all along. We’ve played our hand. The Iranians are operating from a position of power and still have cards to play. They are targeting neighboring countries, demonstrating their control over the Strait of Hormuz, and essentially calling the shots.

Meanwhile, Trump & Co. are threatening to attack civilian infrastructure. This, of course, would likely be considered a war crime, but it’s all they’ve got.

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What could break this stalemate? Bobby has thoughts, and you’re probably not going to like them.

Watch this episode of Anchor Watch and leave your thoughts in the comments.

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