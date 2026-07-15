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Trump Renews War Crimes Threat in Iran | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

We're at war again ... or still?
Bobby Jones's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Bobby Jones and Sam Osterhout
Jul 15, 2026

The MOU that many of us once called worthless turned out to be, well, actually worthless. America is at war again, or still, however you want to look at it. Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones believes this is potentially a forever war at best and a full-on quagmire at worst.

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Trump’s Iran MOU vs. Obama's JCPOA: Why Americans Are Left Holding the Bag

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·
Jun 18
Trump’s Iran MOU vs. Obama's JCPOA: Why Americans Are Left Holding the Bag

Editors Note: We originally broke this analysis to paid subscribers on June 18th, but the reaction was too overwhelming to keep it behind a paywall. We are making this public right now because Trump’s amateurish, catastrophically weak deal with Iran puts American security in immediate jeopardy. While the corporate media sleeps on this horrific surrender…

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But if you’re a fan of Anchor Watch, you know that he’s been saying this all along. We’ve played our hand. The Iranians are operating from a position of power and still have cards to play. They are targeting neighboring countries, demonstrating their control over the Strait of Hormuz, and essentially calling the shots.

Meanwhile, Trump & Co. are threatening to attack civilian infrastructure. This, of course, would likely be considered a war crime, but it’s all they’ve got.

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What could break this stalemate? Bobby has thoughts, and you’re probably not going to like them.

Watch this episode of Anchor Watch and leave your thoughts in the comments.

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