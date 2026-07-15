“You cannot fix a radically broken political spectrum with mild, centrist course corrections.”

Note: We sent the results of our “Democratic Voter Ideologies & Preferences Survey” to survey respondents earlier this week. What we found was completely opposite of what the Democratic establishment and the corporate media are telling us about Democrat voters and what it takes to win. The responses were so overwhelming that we felt compelled to share them with our Substack community. Please tell us what you think in the comments.

Dear Friend,

Over the first two weeks of July, Lincoln Square Media administered a comprehensive, ground-up research project: the Democratic Voter Ideologies and Preferences Survey. Collecting nearly 1,400 deeply detailed responses from our active subscriber base, this initiative set out to map the precise policy demands, structural desires, and ideological realities of everyday voters.

For years, mainstream political consultants, traditional analysts, and institutional party leaders have operated under a rigid, unyielding premise: the Democratic coalition must govern cautiously from the center to maintain its electoral viability. We are constantly told that bold policies alienate the base, that systemic economic overhauls are too risky for general elections, and that incrementalism is the only pragmatically sound path forward.

… but the hard data you provided completely decimates that establishment narrative.

The most surprising aspect of these findings is the demographic profile of the respondents. The raw metrics reveal an older, highly educated, and affluent group: 87.72% are over the age of 55, 72% hold a college or post-graduate degree, and nearly half report household incomes exceeding $100,000.

Conventional political wisdom dictates that this demographic should be reliably moderate, risk-averse, and defensive of the status quo. Instead, your responses completely upend the establishment playbook—exposing a highly engaged base that is unapologetically progressive, structurally radical, and significantly further to the left than mainstream media narratives and the Party establishment care to admit.

They’re out of touch with the Democratic voter base. Completely.

You might be wondering: how would these results change with a higher turnout from younger voters? We will explore that explosive generational multiplier in detail later in this report.

Below is our comprehensive, multi-part deep dive into the true soul of the Democratic electorate.

1. The Death of Centrism & the Destigmatization of “Socialism”

For decades, institutional party strategists have treated left-wing branding as a terminal diagnosis, terrified that vocabulary associated with the progressive left would tear the party’s big tent apart. The data proves that the base has completely outgrown this anxiety.

When asked, “Which of the following labels best describes your political ideology?” a dominant combined majority of 58.63% explicitly claimed the left-wing mantle, identifying as either a Progressive (43.06%) or a Democratic Socialist (15.57%). In stark contrast, a mere 18.20% of respondents chose to identify as Centrist or Moderate.

This ideological realignment becomes undeniable when analyzing the specific language that the D.C. consultant class fears most. When asked, “When you hear the word ‘Socialism,’ what is your reaction?” an overwhelming 91.52% of our subscribers viewed the term as a legitimate, functional component of modern political discourse—evaluating it as either Positive (45.65%) or Neutral (45.87%). A tiny, isolated fraction—just 8.47%—held a traditional negative view. The establishment’s favorite ideological boogeyman has lost its teeth; the electorate driving the party’s grassroots power is no longer afraid of left-wing ideology.

2. The Overton Window: How Compromise Enabled the Radical Right

The structural drift of the party base to the left cannot be understood in a vacuum; it is a direct, calculated reaction to the collapse of the traditional American political center.

For the past several decades, the institutional Right has aggressively and successfully dragged the American political spectrum toward authoritarianism, corporate deregulation, and the dismantling of the social safety net. Rather than anchoring the opposite side of the spectrum, mainstream Democratic “moderates” and “centrists” consistently attempted to compromise, splitting the difference with an increasingly radical opposition.

By constantly meeting an extreme right-wing party halfway, the establishment class didn’t preserve balance—they actively enabled the rightward drift of the entire system, shifting what is considered “normal” political discourse completely out of alignment with popular democratic values.

Our survey results reflect a profound realization among the electorate: you cannot fix a radically broken political spectrum with mild, centrist course corrections. A growing, passionate majority of voters increasingly feel that an aggressive, unapologetic swing to the left is not a distraction from returning to democratic norms—it is the only functional counterweight powerful enough to pull American politics and governance back to safety. To defeat an asymmetrical, hard-right assault on our institutions, the base recognizes that the party must offer an equally potent, transformative alternative.

3. A Mandate for Drastic Economic Transformation

This demand for a powerful systemic counterweight is expressed most clearly in the domain of economic policy. While institutional leadership consistently limits its messaging to defensive actions—like protecting the current tax code or introducing micro-targeted regulatory tweaks—our subscribers are demanding an entirely new economic paradigm.

When asked, “On economic policy, which approach do you believe the Democratic Party should prioritize?” a crushing 75.42% of respondents stated that the party should focus on drastically transforming the economic system. Only 24.58% opted for the traditional, establishment-approved route of working incrementally within the current capitalist framework.

This is an unambiguous mandate for sweeping, root-cause structural overhauls. Whether the policy expression is universal healthcare, aggressive corporate accountability, or aggressive wealth redistribution, the active base is signaling an appetite for economic justice that vastly outpaces the cautious, corporate-friendly platforms of party insiders.

4. Visualizing the Future: Leadership Models According to the Base

To better understand where Democratic voters want the party to go next, respondents were asked to name the elected officials or leaders they view as the ideal model for the party’s future. The resulting word cloud explicitly captures the specific figures the base hopes to see elevated into leadership roles moving forward, providing a stark visual representation that reinforces the broader findings of this survey.

This word cloud is a visual representation of responses from the Lincoln Square Media Democratic Voter Preferences & Ideologies Survey , highlighting the leaders and elected officials our subscribers look to as ideal models for the future of the party. The larger and bolder a name appears, the more frequently it was written in by survey respondents.

The data reveals a fascinating blend of high-profile progressive icons and pragmatic, effective communicators. The prominent placement of figures like AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), Jon Ossoff, and Zohran Mamdani underscores a strong desire for a bold, energetic vision that isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. Simultaneously, the frequent mentions of leaders like Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, and Jamie Raskin—alongside influential state-level voices like Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Texas Representative James Talarico, and U.S. Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan—highlight a base looking for sharp, articulate defenders of democratic values who can effectively message to a changing electorate.

Crucially, this data ties directly back to the central finding of our overall survey: the corporate media and party establishment are profoundly out of touch with what the Democratic base actually wants. While traditional party insiders often push for cautious, middle-of-the-road institutionalists, the voters themselves are looking toward a more dynamic, multi-generational, and ideologically courageous roster of leaders. The diversity of names in this cloud proves that the base isn’t monolithic; rather, they are looking for authentic, forward-looking fighters who reflect their values far better than the current top-down party messaging suggests.

5. Cross-Tabulating the Action Plan: Balancing Defense and Deeper Reforms

When we transition from abstract ideology to tactical deployment, the survey uncovers a highly sophisticated base that balances an urgent desire for systemic reform with a clear-eyed realism about the immediate threats facing our democracy.

When asked, “When voting in the Primaries, which factors are most important to your decision?” (where respondents could select multiple high-priority goals), the results demonstrated that voters refuse to sacrifice viability for principle:

65.69% prioritized defeating the Republican opponent as their baseline tactical requirement.

48.21% focused on upholding core Democratic values.

29.99% prioritized passing universal policy goals (like climate mobilization and universal healthcare).

29.11% prioritized strengthening social safety nets.

21.51% prioritized protecting democratic institutions.

Mainstream commentators frequently accuse progressives of being ideological purists who ignore general election math. This data proves the exact opposite: the base views winning not as a compromise of their progressive values, but as the ultimate defense of them.

This structural tension is captured perfectly in the narrow split on the overarching messaging blueprint. When forced to make a hard strategic choice and asked, “If you had to choose a single defining focus for the Democratic platform, which would it be?” the response split almost perfectly down the middle: 55.00% chose the Protection of existing rights and democratic norms, while 45.00% chose the pursuit of Transformational new rights and economic guarantees.

This close margin exposes the defining psychological tug-of-war of modern politics. More than half of the base recognizes that with the landmark civil rights victories of the last 60 years under active assault by a radicalized right-wing judiciary, defense must be an immediate priority. Yet, a massive 45% counter-weight argues that defensive posture alone breeds voter apathy—that the party cannot inspire turnout unless it offers an offensive, forward-looking vision of new rights. This steady ideological conviction is reinforced by the fact that a combined 82.23% of respondents state that their core priorities remain steady (37.17%) or shift only slightly (45.06%) when transitioning from primary season to a general election.

Chip in to Help Amplify These Results

6. Real-World Evidence: The Progressive Surge Over the Establishment

This data is not just a theoretical exercise; it is the exact mathematical blueprint explaining the primary elections actively reshaping the geography of American power. Across the country, progressive and Democratic Socialist candidates are proving that bold, left-wing platforms can comfortably unseat moderate, incumbent, and corporate-backed establishment figures.

Brad Lander over Dan Goldman (NY-10): In a monumental upset for the New York establishment, progressive leader and former city comptroller Brad Lander decisively defeated two-term incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District. Despite Goldman holding significant name recognition from his role leading the first Trump impeachment inquiry and receiving endorsements from institutional heavyweights like Governor Kathy Hochul, Lander’s grassroots message of deep economic reform and corporate accountability captured a dominant 64.1% of the vote.

Melat Kiros over Diana DeGette (CO-01): Proving that the progressive wave is a national phenomenon rather than a regional fluke, 29-year-old democratic socialist Melat Kiros pulled off a stunning primary victory in Denver, Colorado. Running as a first-time candidate on a platform to guarantee basic needs like housing and healthcare, Kiros successfully unseated 15-term establishment incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette. DeGette had held the seat for nearly 30 years—since the year Kiros was born—yet voters resoundingly rejected institutional permanence in favor of bold, anti-corporate structural change.

State House Reshaping by Democratic Socialists: This movement is digging deep into the bedrock of local governance. In addition to New York State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani—who unseated an establishment-endorsed Andrew Cuomo, —states across the country are seeing democratic socialists and progressives seize control of state legislative chambers. In state capitals from Albany to Denver and Austin, DSA-endorsed state legislators are passing foundational wealth taxes, blockading utility rate hikes, and proving that an unapologetic left-wing moral framework can out-organize moderate, establishment-funded machines.

7. The Generational Multiplier: What If More Younger Voters Had Responded?

While the progressive mandates in our data are already stunning—especially coming from an electorate where 87.72% are over the age of 55—it raises an explosive question: What would these results look like if our respondent pool mirrored the actual age distribution of the country?

National youth polling and recent election cycles tell us exactly what to expect. While our 55+ subscribers are already driving a massive 75.42% mandate to drastically transform the economic system, adding Gen Z and Millennial voters would turn that mandate into a landslide. Younger Democratic voters are entirely decoupled from the Cold War-era stigmas of the past; they don’t just view the word “Socialism” neutrally—they actively embrace it as a solutions-oriented framework for systemic crises like the housing shortage, predatory student debt, and climate collapse.

Furthermore, the tactical split we saw in our data—where 55.00% chose the “protection of existing rights” over “transformational new rights”—would completely invert. Younger generations are inherently less interested in playing defense to preserve a status quo that has economically locked them out. If our survey had a larger youth turnout, the demand for transformational new rights (such as guaranteed housing, federal job guarantees, and total climate mobilization) would have overwhelmingly dominated.

The Bottom Line

Our survey proves that the Democratic base isn’t afraid of transformative left-wing ideology—they are hungry for it. While the Washington consultant class continues to preach caution and incrementalism, the real engines of the party are demanding an aggressive pivot toward structural equity.

The successful progressive challenges we are seeing across America are not anomalies or fluke elections. They are the organic, inevitable vanguard of a base that has moved far to the left of its own leadership.

Donate to Help Amplify These Results

These survey results reveal a dangerous truth: we cannot depend on the mainstream media to report the real intentions, beliefs, and ideologies of the Democratic base. Bought out by corporate and special interests, the mainstream press is complicit in pushing fear tactics and misinforming Americans about who Democratic voters actually are.

It is precisely this corporate media narrative that has forced centrist politicians into office—leaders who have consistently capitulated, compromised with the hard right, and failed to hold them accountable. This continuous compromise is exactly how our politics swung so far to the right, enabling elected officials who are actively moving our government toward fascism.

Thank you to the 1,400 subscribers who lent their voices to this vital project. The future of the party belongs to an informed, courageous citizenry.

Leave a comment

Share

Lincoln Square Media is the independent counterweight to this broken system, but we cannot do it without you. We are counting on you to help us keep independent media at the forefront.

This is the time to support our vital work. By upgrading to a paid membership or donating today, you aren’t just locking in ad-free independent journalism—a portion of your subscription upgrade goes directly toward funding paid ads to survey, inform and mobilize voters with the truth.

Pitch in $2.50 or $25 today



Methodology & Disclaimer: This survey represents feedback from 1,000 highly engaged Lincoln Square subscribers and 400 likely Democratic voters on social media. We are media professionals, not professional pollsters; this data is not intended to be a scientific or statistically weighted poll. It is designed solely to measure sentiment and highlight important perspectives within the base that mainstream polling frequently overlooks.

