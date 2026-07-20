Andrew Tate Arrested for Rape & the Trump Curse Strikes at the World Cup | The Weekly Assignment

Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate was arrested on rape and human trafficking charges this weekend, along with his brother, Tristan. But given the Trump administration’s efforts to bring the Tates back to the U.S. after they were charged with similar crimes in Romania, can we expect that they’ll actually face justice here at home?

Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout also discussed President Trump crashing the FIFA Club World Cup trophy presentation even though he was openly rooting against Spain. So does Trump hear fans booing him or is it like that classic episode of The Simpsons? Susan and Sam debate.

Share

They welcome Zac Mueller, senior strategist at States at the Core (STAC), to tell us how communities can combat authoritarianism and respond to civic threats like ICE. They have several trainings coming up — sign up now. Check them out on Substack.

Become a Democracy Defender