Is Mamdani going to arrest Netanyahu in NYC? | Susan Demas & Edwin Eisendrath LIVE

DOGE diarrhea is in the air as Elon Musk’s much hyped cost-cutting effort, which failed to reduce the federal deficit, also backfires in our daily lives. Now health agencies have been struggled to monitor a serious cyclospora outbreak across the country.
And is Trump or any of his health advisors like Robert Kennedy, Jr. doing anything to help? Unless you’re a farm with a direct line to the Oval Office and some cash, don’t hold your breath.
Speaking of what’s in the air, the increasingly frequent Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change are blanketing communities in smoke, worsening air quality, and raising public health concerns across North America. Trump’s plan to combat this and help our neighbors to the north? Throw some tariffs their way.
Join Susan J. Demas and a fired-up Edwin Eisendrath as they discuss these issues and more, including ICE’s deadly surge and what New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani might do when Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu comes to the city for his United Nations visit in September.