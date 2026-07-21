Is Mamdani going to arrest Netanyahu in NYC? | Susan Demas & Edwin Eisendrath LIVE

DOGE diarrhea is in the air as Elon Musk’s much hyped cost-cutting effort, which failed to reduce the federal deficit, also backfires in our daily lives. Now health agencies have been struggled to monitor a serious cyclospora outbreak across the country.

And is Trump or any of his health advisors like Robert Kennedy, Jr. doing anything to help? Unless you’re a farm with a direct line to the Oval Office and some cash, don’t hold your breath.

Speaking of what’s in the air, the increasingly frequent Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change are blanketing communities in smoke, worsening air quality, and raising public health concerns across North America. Trump’s plan to combat this and help our neighbors to the north? Throw some tariffs their way.

Articles Time to Clear the Air Edwin Eisendrath · Jul 19 Edwin Eisendrath is the former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Alderman who hosts It's The Democracy Stupid on Lincoln Square and a weekly radio show on WCPT820AM/ Heartland Signal. Subscribe to his Substack. Read full story

Share

Join Susan J. Demas and a fired-up Edwin Eisendrath as they discuss these issues and more, including ICE’s deadly surge and what New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani might do when Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu comes to the city for his United Nations visit in September.

Become a Democracy Defender