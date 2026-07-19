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Viet Nam Vet's avatar
Viet Nam Vet
3h

Make sure everyone you know votes AND works the polls.

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
4h

Excellent article. And yes, we are still breathing that polluted air. The harm this regime is causing is going to affect everyone. Even the regime. Thanks, Edwin. Take care.

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