Stockpile Shortages & Lettuce Contamination | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Frank opened Monday’s show by digging into the growing cyclospora outbreak, because the story isn’t just about contaminated lettuce. From the FDA’s handling of the Taylor Farms investigation to cuts in federal food safety monitoring, it’s time to start asking why political influence is outweighing the public’s health.

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He then turned to the Justice Department’s first-ever use of the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, warning that extraordinary government powers deserve close scrutiny. Especially when the definition of “terrorism” could be expanded to fit anyone Trump deems undesirable. This paired with news that ICE shootings may no longer be investigated shows that the Trump administration is doing whatever it can to avoid accountability.

Does the government exist to keep us safe, or just to serve Trump? The question is rhetorical. But as a former Assistant Director of the FBI, Frank brings the perspective how things are supposed to work in Washington — and how they can again.

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Watch Frank’s full analysis and let us know what the Trump administration is doing that concerns you most right now.