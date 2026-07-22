Why Dems Want a Fight over Mitch McConnell's Seat | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & The Independent's Eric Michael Garcia

Eric Michael Garcia lives in the trenches of Washington. As the Washing bureau chief for The Independent, he’s the one chasing lawmakers through Capitol hallways, grilling House leadership over scandals, and translating the chaos into something regular people can actually understand. Sitting down with Susan Demas, Garcia offered a reporter’s-eye view of a capital to show every vote matters, every deadline masks a deeper story, and where the loudest voices are rarely the most powerful.

That perspective starts with the Senate. Garcia dismissed much of the speculation surrounding Mitch McConnell’s prolonged absence and focused instead on the practical reality: every missing senator changes the math. McConnell isn’t just another Republican vote — he chairs the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee and has long represented the dwindling wing of the GOP that strongly supports Ukraine and traditional American alliances. His absence leaves Republicans without one of their most influential foreign policy voices at a moment when the party is increasingly skeptical of international engagement in Iran and elsewhere. The political intrigue may dominate cable news, but the real consequence is felt in committee rooms where budgets, nominations, and military policy are decided.

That realism extended to Democratic calls for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to challenge state law and appoint a Democratic replacement should McConnell leave office. Garica was clear: there isn’t a winning strategy there. Democrats frustrated by Trump’s aggressive use of power increasingly want their own leaders to “fight fire with fire,” but political hardball has legal limits. Picking unwindable constitutional battles may satisfy an angry base, but it won’t ultimately change anything. The bigger story is that Democratic voters increasingly measure leaders by how aggressively they resist Trump, even when victory isn’t realistically on the table.

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That same frustration is reshaping Democratic politics well beyond Kentucky. Garcia described a party base hungry for confrontation, helping fuel the rise of more progressive candidates across the country. But he also noted the limits of idealogical purity. Looking at Michigan’s Senate primary, Garcia argued the race isn’t simply a battle between moderates and progressives. It’s a collision between different Democratic coalitions. Suburban women, union workers, African Americans, Arab Americans and younger progressives represent key parts of a divided electorate, making Michigan one of the most unpredictable contests in the country. “It’s a jump ball,” said Garica, resisting the temptation to offer easy predictions where none exist.

He also highlighted an uncomfortable reality both parties continue to wrestle with: policing misconduct within their own ranks. From allegations involving Republican members of Congress to Democrats’ eventual push to force Graham Platner out of the Maine Senate race, Garcia argued that political parties have developed a far higher tolerance for scandal than they once had. While Democrats have often been quicker to remove politicians facing credible allegations, he noted that both parties have shown an increasing willingness to excuse behavior that would have ended political careers a generation ago.

Immigration illustrates that broader collapse in public trust as ICE has become one of the defining political flashpoints of the Trump era, with recent enforcement actions dramatically shifting public opinion. Garcia contrasted Susan Collins’ argument that she helped place guardrails around ICE through funding and oversight with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s response that funding the agency ultimately means owning its actions. Garcia pointed to polling showing nearly half of Americans now support abolishing ICE. Many increasingly see ICE less as a traditional law enforcement agency and more as an arm of unchecked federal power.

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That changing landscape is especially visible among Latino voters. Garcia pushed back against simplistic narratives about Hispanic political behavior, arguing that economic concerns and immigration fears now exist side by side. Many Latino voters supported Trump because they associated his first term with lower prices and economic stability, while simultaneously worrying that expanded deportation efforts could affect their own families or communities. Democrats have finally begun investing in year-round Spanish-language outreach rather than parachuting in weeks before Election Day, but Republicans still retain advantages in messaging. Winning Latino voters, Garcia argues, requires recognizing that concerns over affordability and immigration are often intertwined rather than competing priorities.

Looking ahead, Garcia believes the biggest stories won't simply revolve around personalities, but around whether Republicans can convince voters they're improving everyday life. With gas prices rising again, inflation squeezing working families, and immigration remaining politically explosive, he argued that cost of living will likely eclipse many of Washington's procedural battles. He also pointed to Georgia (not Michigan) as the state to watch most closely, given the combination of Senate, gubernatorial, and legislative races that could shape national politics for years to come.

Tune in for Susan Demas’ full conversation with Eric Michael Garcia on First Draft, right here on Lincoln Square.