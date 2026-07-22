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Inside Democrats' Maine Scramble | Scott Ferson joins The Two Joes

With the Platner debacle, are Dems in disarray in this key state?
Joe Trippi's avatar
Joe Klein's avatar
Joe Trippi and Joe Klein

The rise and fall of Graham Platner has put Maine in the spotlight in the midterms. But now that he's gone, is this a fresh start for Maine Democrats looking to finally unseat Sen. Susan Collins? Or is it exactly the kind of coronation politics that handed Trump the White House?

Scott Ferson joins his fellow veteran Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and celebrated political author Joe Klein from the Pine Tree State to give us an update, and to discuss his new book, How the Democrats Lost America: Making Sense of the 2024 Election and the Future of American Politics.

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