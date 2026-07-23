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Miles Taylor on What Trump Has Planned for November | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

As a veteran of the first Trump administration, Miles Taylor knows what Trump has up his sleeve to meddle in the midterms.
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Steven Beschloss and Miles Taylor
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The election meddling Trump keeps talking about is coming from inside the White House. Indeed, the meddling has already begun, but how far will he and his accomplices go to subvert the will of the people this November?

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Steven Beschloss welcomes Miles Taylor, a man who has seen the inner workings of a Trump administration from the inside.

Taylor served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration and authored the anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed, I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.

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He’s also a bestselling author of books including, A Warning and Blowback and currently runs initiatives opposing Trump policies while working as a security expert and commentator.

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