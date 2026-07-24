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Trump Is a Sore Loser: From the World Cup to 2020 Election Lies | The Tim & April Show

All eyes are on Trump — whether we like it or not.
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April Ajoy, Tim Whitaker, The New Evangelicals, and Lincoln Square

Today on The Tim & April Show, Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy break down Trump photobombing the FIFA World Cup trophy ceremony, discussing what they believe it reveals about his need for attention and public image.

They also examine Trump’s continuing to make 2020 election fraud claims, how they’ve been repeatedly debunked, and the increasing challenges of staying informed with the misinformation this current administration traffics in every day.

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Watch this week’s Tim & April Show for much more. And leave your thoughts in the comments.

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