Live with Lincoln Square

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.145512Live with Lincoln SquareA recording from Lincoln Square's live videoLincoln SquareJul 25, 2026145512ShareTranscriptGet more from Lincoln Square in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLincoln Square SubscribeAuthorsLincoln SquareRecent PostsThose MAGA Primary Wins Might Be Bad News for Trump This Fall ... May 23 • Joe Trippi and Alex ShashloWill WWIII Begin Today? | Anchor Watch with Military Expert Bobby Jones Apr 7 • Bobby Jones and Sam OsterhoutKash's Chaos Meets FCC Control | Rick Wilson's Enemies ListSep 21, 2025 • Rick WilsonTrump: The Fifth Crime Family | The Lincoln Project PodcastSep 10, 2025 • Rick WilsonJohn Bolton on America's Isolationism | The Lincoln Project PodcastAug 22, 2025 • Lincoln SquareHey Dems: DO THIS. Joe & Alex Take Your QuestionsMay 23, 2025 • Lincoln Square and Joe Trippi - That Trippi ShowLIVE: Dunking on Democrats, O Canada! and More — Joe & Alex Take Your QuestionsApr 28, 2025 • Lincoln Square and Joe Trippi