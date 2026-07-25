Reality TV has always produced far more rejects than stars. For every winner, there are thousands of fame-hungry people who never made it to air. Then there’s the rest of the cast who got a few weeks of screen time, maybe said something memorable in a confessional booth, and then watched the cameras move on without them.

What’s different now is where those rejects have found their second act. MAGA has become the great consolation prize for people whose reality TV dreams went nowhere: a place where a camera-ready personality, a talent for conflict, and total loyalty to Donald Trump can buy you a cabinet post, a podcast with a real audience, or a permanent chair on cable news, no matter how thin your actual resume is.

Some of these people never made it onto a show at all. Some did and flamed out anyway. Trump’s Washington doesn’t care which — it just wants people who know how to hold a camera’s attention, and it’s built an entire ecosystem to reward them for it.

Sean Duffy is the exception that proves the rule. Back in 1997, he was a cast member on MTV’s Real World: Boston and parlayed that into a spot on Road Rules: All Stars, where he met Rachel Campos — a Real World: San Francisco alum who’s now a Fox News talking head — and married her the following year.

Share

Now Duffy is Trump’s Secretary of Transportation, where he’s had to reassure Americans that “of course” it’s safe to fly after a string of deadly crashes. He’s had other things on his mind, though, like trying to get a new reality show off the ground — The Great American Road Trip, starring himself, Rachel, and their nine kids road-tripping the country as a “civic experience” ahead of America’s 250th birthday.

The show has been in limbo for months, and not because of scheduling. A Delaware nonprofit bankrolled the production, and its sponsor list includes Boeing and Toyota — companies USDOT regulates. The watchdog group CREW has asked the department’s inspector general to investigate.

Duffy’s checkered tenure underscores what’s actually going on with this administration. It’s not a government; it’s a casting call for the world’s worst, most destructive reality TV show. And all of us are being forced to watch.

The Apprentice

All of this, of course, goes back to Donald Trump, who failed repeatedly in real life, but built a wildly successful reality TV persona that propelled him into the White House.

It’s worth remembering who Trump actually was before The Apprentice. He was much more of a tabloid fixture than a corporate titan — famous for his divorce from his first wife, Ivana, his affair with Marla Maples, and a trail of bankruptcies. He put his name on steaks, a board game, and gaudy gold buildings. Periodically, Trump floated a presidential run just to stay in the headlines, including a real (if short-lived) Reform Party bid in 2000. He was already dabbling in racial demagoguery back then, too. In 1989, he took out full-page newspaper ads calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, teenagers who were later exonerated by DNA evidence.

Then in 2004, NBC put him behind a boardroom table on The Apprentice, and the myth-making machine did what his financial acumen never could: it rebranded him as America’s businessman, decisive and successful, barking, “You’re fired!” at failed contestants.

The show worked. It remade Trump’s personality into something entertaining, if not entirely likable. He used that platform to jump back into the political arena, becoming one of the most prominent faces of the birther movement against Barack Obama and lending his 2012 primary endorsement to Mitt Romney — who desperately needed the conservative-base credibility Trump had cultivated.