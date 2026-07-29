Why Bridget Brink Resigned as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine — and Why She's Running for Congress Now | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

On Anchor Watch, retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones sat down with former Ukraine Ambassador Bridget Brink, who’s now running as a Democrat in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. The primary is next week and it’s a tight one where she’s facing Matt Maasdam and Will Lawrence.

The winner will face freshman Congressman Tom Barrett, a close Trump ally, in one of the most competitive seats in the country.

Brink said she’s running to stand up to Trump on costs, healthcare, and democracy, drawing on her own $100,000 cancer surgery ordeal. She also pointed to Michigan’s tariff-driven price spikes and the chronic underfunding of public schools as other key issues.

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Bobby also asked Brink about her three decades as a diplomat, including her tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine during the war. Brink talked about why she resigned after the Trump administration shifted toward Putin.

She closed by urging voters toward accountability, coalition-building, and turnout, warning that voting-restriction efforts like the SAVE Act Trump keeps pushing make showing up more urgent, not less.