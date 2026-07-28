Asha Rangappa Breaks Down Trump's Midterm Interference Playbook | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Donald Trump has spent weeks trying to convince supporters the next election can’t be trusted. Frank warns the real danger isn’t just rhetoric — it’s what comes after it. (Just look at Jan. 6.)

To tackle this heady topic, Frank is joined by Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent and current Yale professor who writes The Freedom Academy on Substack. Frank and Asha unpack two little-known powers the administration is now flirting with: the never-before-used Alien Terrorist Removal Court and the classified Presidential Emergency Action Documents, a cache of secret emergency directives that could hand the White House extraordinary powers during a “crisis.” It’s clearly what’s on Trumps mind.

But there is hope. Federal judges are already forcing the administration to prove its claims instead of rubber-stamping them, and the Constitution doesn’t give presidents secret authority to seize control of elections. But the real threat is speed. Trump wants to act first, create chaos, and put the courts in cleanup mode.

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In this episode, Frank and Asha expose the Trump playbook before it can put it into practice.

Listen to Frank’s and Asha’s assessment and let us know what you plan on doing to make a difference.

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