Less Than 100 Days Out From Midterms. Who's Ready? | The Strategy Session with Matthew Dowd & Joe Trippi

We’re now less than 100 days out from the midterms and the stakes couldn’t be higher. But Donald Trump continues to throw whatever voter suppression spaghetti he can at the wall in hopes of sticking it to voters.

His latest schemes have been pleading to the MAGA-leaning Supreme Court to mess with mail-in voting to battling with GOP Senate Leader John Thune over a planned recess so his precious SAVE Act can be passed.

Susan J. Demas, Joe Trippi, and special guest Matthew Dowd dive deep into Trump’s attempts to rig the election on this edition of Strategy Session.

And speaking of Senate Leadership, where’s Mitch McConnell? And has Chuck Schumer’s ship sailed? You won’t want to miss this show with two top political strategists who give you the inside scoop on races you shouldn’t sleep on this year.

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