Turning Apathy Into Action on Gun Violence & More | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss & Shannon Watts

There are nearly 400 million guns circulating in America — more than one for every man, woman, and child — and 263 mass shootings already in 2026. Yet the carnage seems to have all but vanished from the national news. Steven asks Shannon Watts, who founded Moms Demand Action the day after Sandy Hook in 2012, what it will take to break through.

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Watts rejects the idea that Americans have gone numb. “No parent would accept that,” she says. But the media “has run out of ways to tell the story.”

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She traces how the gun lobby won legal immunity no other industry enjoys, why the NRA’s collapse hasn’t ended the fight, and how a plea to 75 Facebook friends became an 11-million-supporter movement that has passed more than 500 gun bills and blocked 90% of the gun lobby’s agenda for a decade.