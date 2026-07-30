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Lynn Waldorf's avatar
Lynn Waldorf
4h

Great article Edwin! The United States has a grifter as president. Trump never has cared about America or the citizens of the country, only about grifting and stealing from the American people.

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Susanna J. Sturgis's avatar
Susanna J. Sturgis
3h

True, the titular president isn't doing his job, but let's not forget that the other two branches of our constitutional government, Congress and the Supreme Court, aren't doing theirs either. Bush II appointed John Roberts chief justice in 2005 and Samuel Alito as associate justice shortly thereafter. They were two of the five Republican appointees who became the majority in Citizens United v. FEC (2010). The failings of Congress go back at least to the reign of Newt Gingrich as Speaker of the House in the mid-1990s, but he didn't come out of nowhere either: the anti-democratic turn of the Republican Party got underway when the white Southern Democrats flooded into it after the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts of the mid-1960s. Yet the Democratic leadership was caught seriously off-guard by the advent of Trump II.

So now we're all in "save our democracy" mode, hoping, praying, and working toward a blue wave in this fall's midterms, all the while wondering if the upper echelons of the Democratic Party have learned anything from the last several decades.

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