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Peter
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Trump is afraid, and rightly so, that when he's gone ever sign of him will be erased. As such he's trying to build so many monuments to himself that he will take decades to erase them all. What else would be we expect from a paranoid malignant narcissist sliping ever deeper into dementia by the day surrounded by people who depend on him to continue to build their ill gotten wealth and stay out of prison. When he's gone every sign of him will be erased, it will take days, not years, and the line will already be miles long to piss on his grave...or the gates of Mierdalardo whichever is easier to find.

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