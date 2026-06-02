Trump’s Slush Fund Gets Flushed | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

Weeks after he “settled” his $10 billion lawsuit with his own IRS and announced a $1.776 billion slush fund for his allies in MAGAworld, Donald Trump is now abandoning his plans.

On Friday, a federal judge put a stay on the funds until legal fights related to its dispersement were heard. There also was a tepid response from many Republicans on the Hill about a fund going to insurrectionists who beat police on January 6th. So Trump has given up, for now.

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Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath, host of It’s The Democracy, Stupid, discuss Trump’s failed attempt to grift off the American people and wonder how we can use this momentum to put a stop to some other vanity projects, like his ballroom and proposed arch.

Jump into Susan and Edwin’s latest conversation about the slush fund, critical primary elections in Iowa and California on Tuesday, Trump and Netanyahu having it out over their disastrous Iran War and more, right here on Lincoln Square.

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