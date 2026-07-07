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Time for Democrats to Fight! | Simon Rosenberg & Stuart Stevens LIVE

Republicans are throwing Trumpapalooza, convention right before the midterms. Talk about dropping a gift in Dems' laps.
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Simon Rosenberg and Stuart Stevens
Jul 07, 2026

Stuart Stevens, author, political strategist, and Senior Advisor of The Lincoln Project, joins Simon Rosenberg to discuss Ukraine, traditional democracy, and Trump’s hubris. Through all of this it can be hard to find hope, but that’s where Simon’s Substack, Hopium Chronicles, comes in — bringing updates, fundraising, and hope for a better future with every post.

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Hopium Chronicles By Simon Rosenberg
Expert commentary from a 30-year veteran of US politics. Here at Hopium we work on strategies to defeat MAGA, tell our story more effectively, and ensure freedom and democracy prevail. Expect sharp analysis, live events, and all sorts of Hopium!

Thank you to everyone who joined us for this lively conversation with Simon Rosenberg and Stuart Stevens.

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