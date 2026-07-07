Time for Democrats to Fight! | Simon Rosenberg & Stuart Stevens LIVE

Stuart Stevens, author, political strategist, and Senior Advisor of The Lincoln Project, joins Simon Rosenberg to discuss Ukraine, traditional democracy, and Trump’s hubris. Through all of this it can be hard to find hope, but that’s where Simon’s Substack, Hopium Chronicles, comes in — bringing updates, fundraising, and hope for a better future with every post.

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