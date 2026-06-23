Stuart Stevens' Reflections on Father's Day

Our fathers and grandfathers came back from the battlefields of Europe and the Pacific, coached their kids’ little league teams, went to work, supported their families, and, by and large, led moral lives of service.

That’s not true for everyone, of course, but now? Well. We have lost our sense of collective decency. The erosion of our values didn’t start with Donald Trump, but it’s being stoked by him and the Republicans who refuse to hold him accountable.

Watch Stuart Stevens discuss the breakdown that’s happened, and what needs to happen to get back what we’ve lost.

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And read Stuart’s piece today on these themes.

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