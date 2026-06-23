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Stuart Stevens' Reflections on Father's Day

A look at a country losing its sense of decency—and how we get it back.
Stuart Stevens's avatar
Stuart Stevens
Jun 23, 2026

Our fathers and grandfathers came back from the battlefields of Europe and the Pacific, coached their kids’ little league teams, went to work, supported their families, and, by and large, led moral lives of service.

That’s not true for everyone, of course, but now? Well. We have lost our sense of collective decency. The erosion of our values didn’t start with Donald Trump, but it’s being stoked by him and the Republicans who refuse to hold him accountable.

The Last Season: A Father, a Son, and a Lifetime of College Football

Stuart Stevens
·
April 13, 2025
The Last Season: A Father, a Son, and a Lifetime of College Football

In this week’s Sunday on the Square literary selection, we revisit Stuart Stevens’ beautiful, poignant, and often hilarious book, “The Last Season: A Father, a Son, and a Lifetime of College Football.” In 2013, Stuart was fresh off serving as Chief Strategist on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign. An examination of life, loss, and the power of col…

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Watch Stuart Stevens discuss the breakdown that’s happened, and what needs to happen to get back what we’ve lost.

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And read Stuart’s piece today on these themes.

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The Trust-Fund Brats of American Democracy

Stuart Stevens
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10:02 AM
The Trust-Fund Brats of American Democracy

I thought about my father on Father’s Day.

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