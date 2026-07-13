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How Lindsey Graham Transformed from Trump Critic to Staunch Ally | Stuart Stevens LIVE

Graham was pushing for Israel-Saudi normalization, pressing for congressional review of the Iran agreement, and seeking his fifth Senate term when he died suddenly Saturday night.
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Stuart Stevens
Jul 13, 2026

Stuart Stevens took a moment to reflect on Lindsey Graham's death with characteristic directness. As someone who knew Graham personally from his days as a Mitt Romney adviser, Stuart has some interesting insights into the Republican senator’s evolution on Trump.

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Stuart didn't sugarcoat the complicated arc — Graham spent years calling Trump every name in the book before becoming one of his most reliable defenders. Stuart's take: Graham genuinely evolved, found a way to work within the Trump world while occasionally pushing back.

And in his final weeks, Graham was doing serious foreign policy work — brokering a potential Israel-Saudi normalization deal and pressing for congressional review of the Iran agreement. Stuart called him a patriot who cared deeply about national security, whatever his other contradictions.

Read more of Stuart’s take on Graham’s legacy on Lincoln Square today.

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The Obituary Lindsey Graham Could Have Had

Stuart Stevens
·
10:03 AM
The Obituary Lindsey Graham Could Have Had

Lindsey Olin Graham, 71, United States Senator from South Carolina, died on July 11, 2026, at his home on Capitol Hill after a brief illness.

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