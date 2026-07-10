Platner Out, McConnell Missing, Trump Must Pay E. Jean Carroll | Stuart Stevens & Tara Palmeri

Tara Palmeri and Stuart Stevens covered a lot of ground, starting with Graham Platner's overdue exit from the U.S. Senate race. Stuart delivered a blunt message that his only path to any future is helping elect a Democrat in Maine. As for Trump's defense of Platner, Stuart called it predictable since they both belong to “the brotherhood of sexual harassers.”

They discussed Trump’s E. Jean Carroll payout, Mitch McConnell's mysterious hospitalization, Trump’s Qatari plane fiasco, and the Republican Party's complete abandonment of any coherent governing philosophy.

Share

Stuart's takeaway: the GOP never actually believed any of it — the values were always marketing slogans, and Trump just proved it.

Become a democracy defender!