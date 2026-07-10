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Platner Out, McConnell Missing, Trump Must Pay E. Jean Carroll | Stuart Stevens & Tara Palmeri

Trump and Platner are birds of feather, Stuart says.
Tara Palmeri's avatar
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Tara Palmeri and Stuart Stevens
Jul 10, 2026

Tara Palmeri and Stuart Stevens covered a lot of ground, starting with Graham Platner's overdue exit from the U.S. Senate race. Stuart delivered a blunt message that his only path to any future is helping elect a Democrat in Maine. As for Trump's defense of Platner, Stuart called it predictable since they both belong to “the brotherhood of sexual harassers.”

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How the Graham Platner Stress Test Broke Progressive Pundits

Kristoffer Ealy
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Jul 10
How the Graham Platner Stress Test Broke Progressive Pundits

Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack,

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They discussed Trump’s E. Jean Carroll payout, Mitch McConnell's mysterious hospitalization, Trump’s Qatari plane fiasco, and the Republican Party's complete abandonment of any coherent governing philosophy.

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Stuart's takeaway: the GOP never actually believed any of it — the values were always marketing slogans, and Trump just proved it.

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