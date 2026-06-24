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Mamdani's Big Primary Night | Dean Obeidallah & Susan J. Demas LIVE

Susan J. Demas's avatar
Dean Obeidallah's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Dean Obeidallah
Jun 24, 2026

Susan J. Demas joined Dean Obeidallah to break down last night's New York primary results, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani went 3-for-3 with his endorsed congressional candidates — including pulling off the biggest upset of the night when Darializa Avila Chevalier knocked off 10-year incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat.

Susan wasn't surprised: Mamdani campaigned on a bold agenda and he he’s still making bold moves. Her bigger takeaway was that the winning candidates ran on concrete policy — housing, healthcare, and affordability — not just anti-Trump messaging. Democrats who talk about what they're actually going to do for people are the ones breaking through.

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On Trump’s approval numbers — now in the low-to-mid 30s on the economy — Susan said he’s acting like a man painfully aware of his own mortality who’s more focused on building monuments to himself than governing. Just looking at his lies over the green reflecting pool. And Susan also talked about her latest column for Lincoln Square, The Hypocrisy is the Point.

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Articles

The Hypocrisy Is the Point

Susan J. Demas
·
Jun 23
The Hypocrisy Is the Point

When Britney Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, got pregnant at 16, Bill O’Reilly routinely assailed her parents on Fox News and slammed her as a “pinhead.” It was evidence of Hollywood’s moral rot, the godless left, the collapse of American values. There was a particular relish to it — the kind of gleeful condemnation that suggests Bill O. had been waiting years for some ingenue to make exactly this mistake.

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