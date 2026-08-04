Republicans Save Trump (Again) | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

With even GOP senators on their way out falling in line behind Todd Blanche, despite his hideous record, it’s clear the party has chosen Trump over the people. Today, Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath of It’s The Democracy, Stupid discussed the lengths Republicans will go to to appease Trump and what their obsequiousness says about the right-wing obsession with masculinity.

Moving on to midterms, Michigan is a perfect snapshot of the Democratic Party’s divide. The debate between Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens is a prime example of where disagree on policy, but also where they remain united: defeating Trumpism. Susan and Edwin argue that despite those differences, protecting democracy and restoring our nations core values matter far more than any one primary race.

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