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Whatever Happens In Maine, Democrats Need to Tie Susan Collins to Donald Trump's Failed Policies | Stuart Stevens & Steven Beschloss

How can Maine Democrats get back on course after the Platner implosion and beat Senator Susan Collins in the midterms?
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Stuart Stevens's avatar
Steven Beschloss and Stuart Stevens
Jul 11, 2026

As a rare treat to end the week, Steven Beschloss, host of Six Questions and writer at America, America, and fellow Lincoln Square host Stuart Stevens wrap up a wild week in politics.

The main story this week, Graham Platner’s conflagration in Maine, weighed heavy on Steven’s and Stuart’s minds. They called out both angry “bro” culture and the tone of Platner’s video addressing Democrats in Maine and across the country.

And Stuart has a dire warning for Platner. If Democrats succeed in Maine this November, Platner can go on with his life. But if Susan Collin’s remains, he’ll be forever known as the guy who helped keep Donald Trump in power.

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So, how do Democrats toughen the vetting process and stop glossing over character flaws in an attempt to win election? Check out Steven’s and Stuart’s conversation, right here on Lincoln Square.

250 years of democracy means nothing if we give up now. Powerful forces want voters to tune out, but we refuse to let that happen. Lincoln Square is launching a massive truth blitz to arm disengaged voters with the raw facts about the assault on our democracy—because they are the ones who will decide America’s future.

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