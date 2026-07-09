Stuart Stevens to Graham Platner: Drop Out, Apologize, & Stay Out of Sight Until Election Day

Stuart Stevens delivered a blunt, unsparing message to Graham Platner — part political reality check from a veteran strategist, part moral dressing-down.

The bottom line: Platner has exactly one path to any kind of future, and it’s helping elect a Democrat in Maine. If Susan Collins wins because Platner stayed in or sabotaged his own succession, he becomes the man who kept Donald Trump in power. Full stop. That’s his legacy.

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Stuart dismissed the conspiracy theory about Democrats orchestrating the rape allegation as “pathetic and childish,” called Platner a spoiled rich kid burning through goodwill he never earned, and told him to stop talking about himself except to apologize — to the women, his family, Maine, and the Democratic Party.