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Pete Hegseth & Toxic Masculinity in the Military | Sam Osterhout & Author Jasper Craven

The award-winning journalist talks about his new book, "God Forgives, Brothers Don't: How US Military Culture Breeds Political Violence."
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Sam Osterhout and Jasper Craven
May 26, 2026

Jasper Craven is an investigative journalist who’s spent over a decade covering the American military and veterans’ issues — work that’s appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Harper’s, and Politico, and earned him the National Press Foundation’s inaugural Award for Excellence in Coverage of Veterans.

His new book is God Forgives, Brothers Don’t: The Long March of Military Education and the Making of American Manhood — a sweeping history of how the U.S. military, from West Point to JROTC to the Boy Scouts, has shaped American masculinity into something brutal, and how that formation runs straight through our politics today.

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He joined Sam Osterhout to talk about masculinity, violence, religion, the military, and how all of it comes together to build toxic men like Pete Hegseth.

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