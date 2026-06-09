Trump's Epic Meltdown | Stuart Stevens & Simon Rosenberg LIVE

When Trump won in ‘24, Simon Rosenberg said he never imagined he’d be in this political shape at this moment. That is to say … he’s struggling. If you need receipts, check out Simon’s piece from his Substack, Hopium Chronicles.

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Trump’s meltdown is epic, indeed, and he’s beginning to take on the appearance of a caged animal. He and the MAGA base are crying foul at the Los Angeles mayoral race because their chosen candidate (a reality star, obviously) didn’t make the final cut. On social media, there are a million posts about how Trump and Co. don’t understand how elections work, or how they’re all a bunch of soft babies, etc.

And maybe that’s true. But it could also be true that they know exactly how elections work, and they know they’re about to lose in potentially historic fashion. Their whining about the mayoral race could be a preview of something much more sinister.

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Stuart Stevens and Simon talk through the MAGA meltdowns, Trump’s recent wild spate of losses, and what it will take to win and rebuild this country.