Trump's Ramping Up Threats to the 2026 election | Dean Obeidallah & Susan Demas

Dean Obeidallah and Susan Demas discuss threats to American democracy, focusing on Donald Trump’s potential interference in elections and how we can’t forget his attempts to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

They discuss strategies, including immediate state-level criminal indictments by Democratic Attorneys General and mass civil disobedience. Susan discussed her recent column arguing that the January 6th insurrection effectively succeeded because its aftermath was normalized both by voters in 2024 and the corporate media.

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Dean also critiqued the national Democratic leadership's vague economic messaging going into the midterms. Susan argued that candidates must combat Trump by tying his corruption directly to the public's real-world affordability struggles.