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Trump's Ramping Up Threats to the 2026 election | Dean Obeidallah & Susan Demas

"What is the best way to take on a bully? You punch him in the mouth. It is absolutely imperative that we fight back and we don't wait to do it."
Dean Obeidallah's avatar
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Dean Obeidallah and Susan J. Demas
Jul 15, 2026

Dean Obeidallah and Susan Demas discuss threats to American democracy, focusing on Donald Trump’s potential interference in elections and how we can’t forget his attempts to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

They discuss strategies, including immediate state-level criminal indictments by Democratic Attorneys General and mass civil disobedience. Susan discussed her recent column arguing that the January 6th insurrection effectively succeeded because its aftermath was normalized both by voters in 2024 and the corporate media.

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The Jan. 6 Insurrection Succeeded

Susan J. Demas
·
Jul 12
The Jan. 6 Insurrection Succeeded

There is something I haven’t wanted to say out loud for a long time.

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Dean also critiqued the national Democratic leadership's vague economic messaging going into the midterms. Susan argued that candidates must combat Trump by tying his corruption directly to the public's real-world affordability struggles.

Articles

Protecting the Bedrock Principles and Values That Guide Us as a Nation

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Jul 5
Protecting the Bedrock Principles and Values That Guide Us as a Nation

A note from the editors: We initially sent this article to a select group of our dedicated subscribers and donors. The response was immediate and profound—so much so that we decided it needs to be read by the entire Lincoln Square community. We’ve lifted the paywall for this piece because of its urgency. If you believe in our work, please consider joini…

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