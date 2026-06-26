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The Dobbs Decision: Where Are We Four Years Later? | Lizz Winstead & Susan J. Demas

How the Mife Stories Project helps combat conspiracies — and could make others feel less alone.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Lizz Winstead's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Lizz Winstead
Jun 26, 2026

During the 2016 election cycle, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned that electing Donald Trump would result in a conservative Supreme Court that would undo decades of progress. During his first term, that warning became reality, with Trump sending three justices to the high court.

And that led to the 2022 Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Now, anti-abortion forces feel even more emboldened to further those attacks on reproductive health, challenging the abortion drug mifepristone in the courts. And while the Fifth Circuit banned the mailing of the drug to red states, the Supreme Court stayed the decision. But the threat is far from over.

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Lizz Winstead, co-creator of The Daily Show and co-founder of Abortion Access Front, has been a fierce advocate for a woman’s right to choose. She spoke with Susan J. Demas on Lincoln Square about the continued fight for reproductive rights, misogyny in politics, and a new venture from a coalition of abortion rights groups called the Mife Stories Project, where women from all over the country can share their personal stories.

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Tune in for some rants, some jokes, and some history about the 19th century Comstock Act and how conservatives are ready to weaponize it against your rights.

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The Turning Point USA Women’s Leadership Summit this month featured selfie stations, magenta smoke machines, and free Pilates classes. A hype squad waved signs in the aisles to get the young female crowd pumped before speakers hit the stage. Vendors sold Christian lip tints and bracelet stacks. Between breakout sessions, attendees posed for photos against backdrops designed to make the whole thing look like a Coachella fever dream.

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