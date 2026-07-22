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Will Our Democracy Survive? | Stand Up! with Pete Dominick Sits Down with Susan J. Demas

Exploring the state of American democracy, examining concerns about transparency, government accountability, and the role of journalism during the Trump administration.
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STAND UP! With Pete Dominick and Susan J. Demas
Jul 22, 2026

Pete Dominick, comedian and host of Stand Up! with Pete Dominick, welcomed Lincoln Square’s Susan J. Demas and explore the political consequences of the war with Iran, rising gas prices, and the stakes of the upcoming midterm elections, including Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting and threats to send ICE to polling places.

Pete and Susan also discussed the importance of strong political leadership from Democrats, protecting voting rights, and expanding access to healthcare. And they talked about why journalists have to continue to do fact-based coverage and check conspiracy theories that run rampant on social media.

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Flood the Zone: How Tech Billionaires and Online Extremists Made Conspiracies Go Mainstream

Susan J. Demas
·
Jul 15
Flood the Zone: How Tech Billionaires and Online Extremists Made Conspiracies Go Mainstream

On the National Mall, as a severe storm bore down on Trump’s July Fourth celebration of America’s 250th birthday, Secret Service agents ordered the crowd to evacuate. Several hundred people refused. Some argued with the agents. A cluster of people ran back toward the stage. An officer repeated the order through a bullhorn; the crowd booed. Many started

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Check out this discussion and more from Pete Dominick over at Stand Up! with Pete Dominick.

Stand Up with Pete Dominick Daily
I interview expert guests and recap the news everyday. I host 2 virtual hangouts twice a week for paid subscribers
By STAND UP! With Pete Dominick
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What the Establishment Gets Wrong about Democratic Voters

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Jul 15
What the Establishment Gets Wrong about Democratic Voters

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