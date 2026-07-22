Will Our Democracy Survive? | Stand Up! with Pete Dominick Sits Down with Susan J. Demas

Pete Dominick, comedian and host of Stand Up! with Pete Dominick, welcomed Lincoln Square’s Susan J. Demas and explore the political consequences of the war with Iran, rising gas prices, and the stakes of the upcoming midterm elections, including Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting and threats to send ICE to polling places.

Pete and Susan also discussed the importance of strong political leadership from Democrats, protecting voting rights, and expanding access to healthcare. And they talked about why journalists have to continue to do fact-based coverage and check conspiracy theories that run rampant on social media.

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Check out this discussion and more from Pete Dominick over at Stand Up! with Pete Dominick.