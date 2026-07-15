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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
3h

Even Bill Barr leveled with Trump and told Trump he had lost the election fair and square, but Trump doesn’t like to hear the truth when a lie would do. What is amazing to me is why Barr still supports Trump.

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Stephen Wolter's avatar
Stephen Wolter
3h

Yes, Trump and his lickspittles are to blame. The conspiracy kooks that he's let into the executive branch. And the tech billionaire bros, both endlessly greedy and breathtakingly shallow, they're guilty too. All of these people share the responsibility, along with the fringe "influencers" (how I detest that word now), both right and left. But we also have to ask this question: how fucking stupid do you have to be to believe all this conspiracy bullshit? The electorate that buys into this nonsense, they're also responsible for our current state of unparalleled idiocy. To quote Green Day: "Information Age of hysteria, it's calling out to idiot America."

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