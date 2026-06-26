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Jonathan K's avatar
Jonathan K
6h

Stephen Colbert had s very short description of this much more detailed article:

Truthiness.

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Roger Poston's avatar
Roger Poston
3h

Washington is a Trump version of The Portrait of Dorian Gray. It is a picturesque display of the disgusting corruption and downright evil of this administration and its regime of henchmen. The destruction of the west wing, the rose garden, the lawns, the reflecting pool, and so much more are reflections of what Trump and his administration have done to the fiber of America. All stories must inevitably come to an end. This one has gone on much too long.

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