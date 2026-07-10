Kristoffer Ealy is a political scientist, political analyst, and professor in Southern California. He teaches American Government and political behavior, with a focus on political psychology, voting behavior, and political socialization. Subscribe to his Substack, The Thinking Class with Professor Ealy.

There are moments in political commentary when someone says something so spectacularly unhinged that the conversation stops being about the topic and starts becoming an intervention. It’s the verbal equivalent of watching someone confidently put ketchup on ice cream. Everyone else at the table freezes, wondering if they actually heard what they think they just heard.

That’s what happened when Astead Herndon cut Emma Vigeland off mid-sentence.

“You don’t care?”

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She had just told him, on his own show, that she doesn’t care if Bernie Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “go home and they’re a secret Nazi” as long as they vote for the right things. Politicians, she explained, are “levers of power,” “tools,” not people she expects to be the greatest individuals on the planet. Herndon, to his credit, didn’t let it slide. He repeated her argument almost word for word so she’d have to sit with how it sounded out loud before he even got to his actual rebuttal.

Neither will I, because that exchange is basically the thesis statement for everything that follows.

On July 7, one day after Politico published Jenny Racicot’s on-the-record account of Graham Platner alleged raping her in 2021—an account she later repeated to Jake Tapper on CNN, telling him it was rape “by definition, yes, absolutely”—I published two pieces back to back. The first was a retrospective on how I always knew who Platner was, tracing my own receipts on this guy back to November. The second argued that the Nazi tattoo alone should have ended this candidacy, because progressives never needed to gamble on Platner in the first place. Maine wasn’t suffering from a shortage of anti-establishment, pro-Palestine candidates. There were other people on the shelf.

Somewhere between filing those two articles and finally calling it a night, I made the mistake of watching Kyle Kulinski’s first reaction video. If you’ve ever seen the first cockroach in your kitchen, you know the feeling. The problem isn’t the one you saw. It’s the family reunion you know is about to crawl out from behind the refrigerator. Kulinski acknowledged the allegation…and then immediately started sanding off the edges with caveats and hedges. I remember shutting my laptop and thinking, Ah, shit. Tomorrow the Anti-Establishment Industrial Complex is going to hold a convention. Sure enough, I woke up, grabbed my OJ, started looking around, and there they were, right on schedule, lining up to explain why this particular pile of evidence somehow required just one more footnote before they could remember they had standards.

I should say up front: I don’t live in Maine. For most of this campaign, my attitude toward Platner was some version of, hey, if this is the Democrat they want up there, who am I to argue from three thousand miles away. Voters chose him in the primary. That’s their call to make, not mine. And I’ll be honest about something else, too — even having written the receipts I wrote back in November, I did not have this man pegged as being quite this toxic. I knew he was a bad bet. I did not know exactly how bad until I sat with the full pattern side by side: the tattoo, the Reddit posts, the exes, the fabricated backstory, and now a named, corroborated rape allegation. Credit where it’s due to Susan Demas at Lincoln Square, who called this early. Four days after Platner won the primary, she published, Democrats Just Failed Their Biggest Character Test, laying out exactly how the far left was already telling women to shut up and take it. She followed that up the day before Platner finally dropped out with Democrats’ Pain in Maine, her show with Edwin Eisendrath, making the point that Democrats cannot beat Trump by compromising their own values just because a candidate polls well. Both pieces are worth a read.

By the time I started making the rounds the next morning, the Anti-Establishment Industrial Complex was already open for business. Some are founding members. Some are interns hoping for a full-time position. Some are just hanging around the loading dock hoping somebody mistakes them for management. But they all share the same business model: never give corporate Democrats, establishment politicians, or legacy media an inch—unless the person in question happens to be their guy.