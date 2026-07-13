Lindsey Olin Graham, 71, United States Senator from South Carolina, died on July 11, 2026, at his home on Capitol Hill after a brief illness.

While many Republican leaders abandoned the principles they had spent their careers professing, Senator Graham remained true to his convictions. A close friend of John McCain, he carried forward McCain’s belief that America comes before party and that character matters more than ambition. In an era that demanded courage, Lindsey Graham found it. He will be remembered as one of the few Republicans willing to risk power rather than surrender principle.

That could have been Lindsey Graham’s obituary.

It won’t be.

Instead, his legacy will be defined by one of the most complete moral reversals in modern American politics. Few public figures diagnosed Donald Trump more accurately than Lindsey Graham did during the 2016 Republican primary.

He warned America:

“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed... and we will deserve it.”

He called Trump:

“A race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

He said: