Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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JohnC-Va's avatar
JohnC-Va
3dEdited

“But he no longer does any of this with the support, let alone the consent, of the vast majority of Americans.” And the sad part is that 50,000 lies, 2 impeachments, an insurrection, 34 felony convictions, billions of dollars stolen from the American taxpayer, violations of practically every section, phrase, clause, word and letter of the Constitution, the deaths of hundreds of thousands through Covid, blowing up innocent fisherman in international waters, killing innocent protesters on American streets, starting a monumentally stupid war with Iran, defacing the White House in every way imaginable and falling asleep in the Oval Office in front of the entire world was not enough for the vast majority to turn against him. All it took was a $4.50 price tag on a gallon of gasoline and $10 for a dozen eggs.

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Linda MacDonald's avatar
Linda MacDonald
3d

Terrific articles Lincoln Square. Frankly I personally prefer the articles to constant videos.

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