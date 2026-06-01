Trump's Regime Wants to Close the Border | Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins & Sam Osterhout

Last week, Markwayne Mullin, who took over from Kristi Noem at DHS last month, announced that he was considering a plan to pull agents from international airports in sanctuary cities, effectively shutting down all border crossings — in or out — at those locations.

New York. Chicago. Denver. Boston. Philly.

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You might see this news and think it’s another jab at blue states, or yet another way of exacting revenge on people who didn’t vote for Trump. And, well, yeah. Sure. That could be a part of it, and it’s certainly what they want you to think.

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But Andra Watkins knows the truth behind this move, and it’s something they don’t want you to know. If you’re a fan of this show, you know it probably has everything to do with white Christian nationalism.