Last week was particularly dumb. By the end of the day on Friday, though, more and more news was breaking that Trump was losing in the courts. The slush fund was stopped (for now); his name has to be taken off the Kennedy Center and it has to be reopened (for now).

When stories like these break, my first reaction is joy. Or maybe hope. Sometimes we win! There is still good in the world!

Yay.

But then I remember how stupid all of this is. I’d rather see the output of all this energy result in single-payer healthcare, or an actionable and inspiring roadmap for solving the climate crisis. Instead, our victories involve putty knives scraping a gold-plated name off a closed-down building. Yippee.

My Loser this week embodies all of that stupidity … and more! And my Winner embodies the opposite.

Let’s go.

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Markwayne Mullin, Loser

Last week, Markwayne, which is a name that makes me stupider every time I say it, told Hannity (another such name) that "radical-left Democrats aren't allowing us to do our jobs," so "we shouldn't be processing international flights into their cities either."

In other words, the Homeland Security Secretary is threatening to functionally shut down international travel — both in and out of the country — in airports that service blue cities (or, more specifically, “sanctuary” cities).

Fortunately, there aren’t many major international airports in blue cit …. wait a second. Crap. They’re all in blue cities.