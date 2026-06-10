Is Bill Pulte a National Security Risk? | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones & The Steady State's Steven Cash

Throughout his two terms as president, Donald Trump has treated his Cabinet — positions that are of the utmost importance in keeping our nation safe and healthy — like another season of The Apprentice. His appointments range from being questionable to highly alarming.

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His most recent announcement came last week with Bill Pulte, who’s currently overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as his Acting Director of National Intelligence.

Folks, this is a nomination that has many in both parties waving red flags due to Pulte’s severe lack of experience for the position. Putting another loyal toady in charge of our national security could be a disaster.

Steven Cash, executive director of The Steady State, joined former Navy Commander Bobby Jones on the latest edition of Anchor Watch on Lincoln Square and gave a real lesson about the seriousness and professionalism that is legally expected for the role of Director of National Security.

So, how much of a security risk is Pulte to this role? Watch the latest episode of Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones and his guest, The Steady State Executive Director Steven Cash.

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