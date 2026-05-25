Tulsi Gabbard and the Grift of a Thousand Faces
The ideological shapeshifting, MAGA survivalism, and anti-war branding that's defined the exhausting political career of someone who's treated principles like interchangeable Halloween costumes.
When you take a good hard look at Donald Trump’s Cabinet, one thing becomes abundantly clear very quickly: there is no shortage of grifters.
Pam Bondi spent years as Florida’s attorney general, a supposed law-and-order conservative, only to transform into Trump’s personal shield-bearer as his second attorney general during his second non-consecutive ter…