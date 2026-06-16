Iran & Nature Defeat Trump | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

Edwin Eisendrath and I had a lot to get through Tuesday morning, and he was pretty fired up.

We started with Trump’s name being quietly pried off the Kennedy Center over the weekend — and then covered up, because of course it was. As Edwin put it, it’s now like the Epstein files: everybody knows it’s there, even when it’s hidden behind the pajama-like curtain they draped over the front.

Give to Lincoln Square

We talked about his secret Iran “deal,” his UFC fight birthday spectacle, his DOJ going after California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the reflecting pool turning green again because a $13 million no-bid contract to paint it toilet-bowl blue is no match for nature.

And we closed where we always do: what we’re going to do about it. That means showing up in November and fighting back against whatever Trump has planned after.

Share