NOTE: We originally shared this message with a small circle of supporters on Sunday, June 14th. The responses were so overwhelming that we knew it couldn’t stay behind closed doors. We are republishing it today because the mission to restore the American mind cannot wait, and the time to reach more of you is right now.

First and foremost, thank you. Because you are a subscriber or a donor to Lincoln Square, we are on the front lines of the war for the American mind. Your paid subscription is the reason we can bypass the mainstream media filters, call out authoritarian overreach, and deliver unvarnished truths directly to those who need to hear it most.

But as we look around our communities this Flag Day, it is profoundly sobering to witness the sacred symbols of our republic reduced to cheap props for personal grievances and corporate counter-culture. We find ourselves at a crossroads that our ancestors would have recognized with a collective shudder. The American flag hasn’t just been commercialized; it has been hijacked by a movement that views checks and balances as inconveniences and our institutions as obstacles to a singular, corrupt will.

The Stars and Stripes were never meant to be a brand logo for an autocrat or a shield for white supremacy. It is a sacred trust. Historically, that flag represented our collective greatness—it was the beacon that welcomed generations of immigrants passing the Statue of Liberty, the standard carried into battle to defeat fascism, and the emblem of freedom that accompanied humanity to the surface of the moon. It belongs to the civil rights marchers who carried it across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to demand the basic promises of democracy.

Today, that grand history is under siege by a MAGA movement that has twisted the flag into a symbol of exclusion, grievance, and fear.

We watch with disgust as our national symbol is cheapened by the likes of Kid Rock wearing it like a costume while frolicking with RFK Jr., or draped over the shoulders of racist rioters and extremists who stand against everything the flag actually represents. Even turning the White House into a backdrop for a raucous UFC fight night is a profound disgrace to the flag and the dignity it demands, reducing the citadel of our democracy into a cheap octagon for toxic spectacle. They treat patriotism like a country club membership meant only for those who look like them, talk like them, and swear fealty to a singular, corrupt political figure.

But waving a flag doesn’t make you a patriot.

True patriotism is not blind obedience to a leader; it is an unyielding commitment to our democratic principles. True patriots do not demand conformity; they defend the right to dissent. They protect free speech, uphold the rule of law, and believe in the vision of an America that is open to the oppressed and persecuted of all nations.

We in the pro-democracy movement are the real patriots. And because of your support, we are the ones fighting to prove it.

Why We Are Asking Our Dedicated Core to Do a Little More

Because you already invest in our mission, you know that admiration for the truth isn’t the same as defending it. You have been running with us on the front lines. But as we head toward the crucial 2026 midterms, we are at a strategic tipping point.

We don’t need to change your mind—you already see the crisis clearly. We need to scale our reach to the millions of disengaged voters who have tuned out of the political process entirely because they are exhausted by the noise. To do that, we are expanding our Rapid Response Graphics & Media Staff to fight a modern war of information with modern tools.

We aren’t trying to fight their billions of dollars of dark money with old-guard, multi-paragraph lectures. Through highly targeted visual media—short-form graphics and high-impact, viral memes—our expanded rapid-response team will inject the unvarnished truth directly into the feeds of independent and disengaged voters in the exact battleground states where this election will be decided.

As a current stakeholder in Lincoln Square, we are asking you to make an extra, one-time or recurring investment today to help us fund this staff expansion. The math behind our visual counter-offensive is simple, transparent, and devastatingly effective:

An extra $10 gift reaches 1,000 disengaged voters with hard-hitting, pro-democracy facts and visual hooks.

An extra $50 gift puts the real meaning of the flag in front of 5,000 Americans who are currently trapped in media echo chambers.

An extra $100 investment delivers a massive counter-punch to far-right propaganda, educating 10,000 citizens before they head to the ballot box.

Scale Pro-Democracy Messaging: Help Fund the Rapid Response Team Today

The MAGA movement wants the world to believe that the flag belongs to them. We are here to remind everyone that the flag belongs to the Constitution, and the Constitution belongs to “We the People.”

The cavalry isn’t coming from the cable networks or the old-guard papers. They treat an assault on our institutions like just another ‘both sides’ horse race. They won’t give people the raw facts required to demand better, and they certainly won’t empower citizens to rise up against the rot. That is our job. And we can only hire the talented creators, designers, and editors needed to scale this fight if our strongest believers stand with us to fund them.

Thank you for your unmatched loyalty, your ongoing support, and for being the true patriots this country needs.

Please consider doing just a little bit more today.

Donate to Directly Defend Democracy

Our July Campaign: Reclaiming the 250th Anniversary of America

To show you exactly how your additional fundraising dollars will be deployed, here is the strategic visual messaging calendar our expanding graphics team has mapped out for July 2026 as the nation builds toward the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

We will be flooding social platforms with sharp, scannable graphics built around three distinct phases to actively rescue the concept of patriotism from authoritarianism:

Phase 1 (July 1–July 4): Reclaiming the Semiquincentennial

The Visual Theme: High-contrast splits showing historical patriots (the civil rights marchers, the suffragettes, WWII veterans) holding the Stars and Stripes on one side, contrasted against modern partisan spectacles on the other.

The Core Meme: “Patriotism is loyalty to the ideals of 1776, not loyalty to a politician in 2026.”

Target Audience: Moderate and disengaged voters who feel alienated by aggressive partisan flag-waving.

Phase 2 (July 5–July 15): The Free Speech & Dissent Campaign

The Visual Theme: Bold, text-forward graphics featuring quotes on the necessity of structural dissent.

The Core Meme: “A true patriot defends your right to speak, write, and vote—even if they disagree with you. Authoritarians demand silence; Patriots demand free speech.”

Target Audience: Younger, platform-native independent voters who prioritize civil liberties but feel politically homeless.

Phase 3 (July 16–July 31): Restoring the Honor of the Flag

The Visual Theme: Infographics breaking down the true metric of American greatness: immigration, innovation, equality, and systemic justice, using the flag as a unifying background rather than an exclusionary weapon.

The Core Meme: “The flag didn’t build a wall; it welcomed the world. Reclaim the flag.”

Help us build the team. Scale your support to reach thousands more voters today.

This is our moment to draw a line in the sand. When we look back at the 250th anniversary of this great experiment, let it be said that we didn’t sit quietly while our national inheritance was bartered away for cheap applause and autocracy. Let it be said that the true patriots of this country stood up, reclaimed our symbols, and used the unyielding power of the truth to wake up a nation. The flag doesn’t belong to the loudest bullies in the room—it belongs to everyone who fights for a more just, free, and perfect union.

Thank you for standing in the breach with us, for funding the front lines of this information war, and for proving that when democracy is under siege, “We the People” will always show up to defend it.

Let’s win this fight, together. Please donate today.

The Lincoln Square Team

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