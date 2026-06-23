ABC Takes on Trump (Better Late than Never) | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

ABC failed its first test by settling a $15 million defamation lawsuit with Trump. But that hasn’t stopped the Trump administration’s attacks. Now the network is finally punching back against Trump’s regime.

The FCC under Trump-appointed Chairman Brendan Carr has been investigating The View since February, arguing that ABC violated the “equal time” rule. The FCC also ordered eight Disney-owned ABC affiliates to file license renewal applications years ahead of schedule supposedly because of Disney’s DEI practices. In its formal filing, ABC called it “an extraordinary demonstration of power and coercion directed at disfavored editorial voices which sends a clear warning to every broadcaster in America.”

And now, the network has decided to fight back publicly. Starting Monday, they’re running on-air ads during The View and in those eight local markets asking viewers to file public comments with the FCC before July 6th. The ad: “The View has welcomed your favorite guests for nearly 30 years. Now the FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show. Tell the FCC to let the viewers decide.”

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The First Amendment is under attack, but those taking on Trump’s regime offer a glimmer of hope. Join Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath as they discuss the state of our nation and how we can rebuild post-Trump.