Susan J. Demas is Lincoln Square’s Executive Editor and a 25-year journalism veteran. Subscribe to her Substack.

Here’s the thing about institutions that fold to authoritarianism: those who stay insist they’re doing so to preserve something of grave societal significance. And then you watch these institutions die anyway.

Scott Pelley was fired from 60 Minutes for saying, out loud, what everyone already knew: Bari Weiss is killing CBS’s journalistic integrity. He confirmed that she’s injecting right-wing politics into the broadcast and censoring solid investigative reporting. He accused Weiss of “murdering” the show during a contentious staff meeting and was fired the next day. That’s it. That was his offense. He told the truth about what was happening to his own show, and Paramount and CBS fired him for it.

I’ve been in journalism for a quarter-century. I’ve watched plenty of ethical failures in corporate, partisan, and nonprofit newsrooms. But there’s a specific kind of failure that happens when someone gets fired for telling the truth, and it’s not really about that person at all. It’s an indictment of the institution. Every time. No exceptions.

Believe me, I know.

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What happened next is the part that should actually worry you.

Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim didn’t walk. They stayed. Pelley’s firing left the show’s remaining correspondents “completely adrift,” according to a source close to the situation. They said they wanted to save the show. But as media critic Jennifer Schulze aptly put it: the show is already dead. It died the moment they decided that staying was worth more than standing up for a colleague who got fired for telling the truth.

I want to be clear about who we’re talking about here, because it matters. These aren’t editorial assistants or interns — twentysomethings at the start of their careers who’d be risking everything and couldn’t make rent if they got the ax.

Stahl, Whitaker, and Wertheim have spent decades as some of the most respected journalists in America. They’re millionaires. They have more power and more security than almost anyone in that building. If there was ever a moment for someone to use that power — to walk out, to make Paramount choose between 60 Minutes and Bari Weiss in full public view — this was it.

They didn’t. And the fact that they didn’t tells you everything about why David Ellison’s Skydance Media felt so confident doing a MAGA takeover of CBS News in the first place. They’d already sized up the resistance. They knew it was weak.

They were right.

This is the bet. This is the bet Donald Trump and MAGA make over and over again, and it keeps paying off. Institutions are weaker than you think. People’s backbones — their morality — are weaker than you think. And so things that used to be unthinkable become merely things that happened.