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Aaron Parnas Brings the News to a New Generation | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath

Explaining what's going on in America to a new generation is a big responsibility — and Aaron takes it very seriously.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Aaron Parnas's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath and Aaron Parnas
May 15, 2026

Gen Z Americans are looking for new ways to get information beyond network and cable news and newspapers. And many of them trust Aaron Parnas, who breaks down the news several times a day on social media and other platforms like Substack.

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On today’s episode of It’s the Democracy, Stupid, Edwin asked him about the stories he’s thinking about this week. Instead of leading with Trump’s China summit, or his White House ballroom, Aaron went right to the damage a particular data center is doing to one particular community near Memphis. That speaks to his focus on things that matter to people.

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Watch the whole conversation and let us know what you think. And don’t forget to subscribe to Aaron’s work!

The Parnas Perspective
Providing you with all the news you need to know about.
By Aaron Parnas

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